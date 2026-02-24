AI, energy transition and deglobalisation reshape portfolios
A Nuveen survey shows that engagement with AI is particularly strong in Asia Pacific, where 62% of institutional investors see computing power and chips as the greatest opportunity.
Institutional investors across Asia Pacific are recalibrating their strategies as artificial intelligence, the energy transition and deglobalisation emerge as defining forces in the global economy, according to a new survey.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.