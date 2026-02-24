AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

AI, energy transition and deglobalisation reshape portfolios

Heather Ng
A Nuveen survey shows that engagement with AI is particularly strong in Asia Pacific, where 62% of institutional investors see computing power and chips as the greatest opportunity.
Institutional investors across Asia Pacific are recalibrating their strategies as artificial intelligence, the energy transition and deglobalisation emerge as defining forces in the global economy, according to a new survey. 

