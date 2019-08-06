Local currency and default risks are among the challenges for investors navigating emerging market debt. But they can be a good play for those looking to unwind some of their US debt positions, experts say.
Tag : currency risk
The insurer is assessing an active Chinese equity mandate to capture alpha return by selecting sectors, industries, and companies.
The Government Pension Fund of Thailand and Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corporation are rethinking hedging strategies for their US dollar assets amid high interest rates.
The Chinese currency's breaching of a key level against the dollar has sparked market turmoil and will be posing some tough questions for asset owners.