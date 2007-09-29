As the property sector wanes, a bottom-up and selective strategy is crucial for alpha generation. Investors may also need to abandon expectations of a broad-based rescue plan.
Tag : consumption
The British insurer’s investment chief believes China will reach its 2060 carbon neutrality target ahead of schedule.
As new listings continue to stutter in China and Hong Kong, there are sectors with strong growth prospects, says Gigi Chan, Asia-Pacific equity fund manager at Threadneedle Investments.
Merrill Lynch says a consumer boom would likely benefit growth and asset prices in Asia far more than anywhere else.
High-end retailers will likely be the biggest beneficiaries of a consumption boom in China.