China's top leadership has, for the first time, stated the urgency to stabilise the struggling property sector, announcing a slew of monetary and fiscal measures to stimulate the economy. Long-term investors are weighing the implications.
The Chinese insurance giant eyes a boost to its overseas assets when the long-awaited US monetary easing begins.
Instead of looking for safe haven assets, family offices in Hong Kong are diversifying their investments and identifying megatrends to keep their portfolios resilient.
Ping An Group’s investment chief also discloses the insurer's plans to add exposure to domestic venture capital, M&A, and multifamily rental properties, among others.
The old stimulus playbook, which involved cheap lending and a massive push to infrastructure to boost the economy, is no longer relevant, according to institutional investors. So what can China's government do this time around?
Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises aims to ride a recovery in the hospitality and retail sector in 2023 and is also keeping an eye on quality private equity and Chinese equities exposure.
The UK property fund house is setting up a Shanghai office with plans to at least double its Asia-Pacific assets in the next few years, and is considering more acquisitions and tie-ups.
Nicole Wong, head of property research at brokerage CLSA, thinks the omens look good for mainland real-estate equities.
There are also good opportunities in second-tier cities in China and in prime office property in Australia and Hong Kong, says Kenneth Tsang of LaSalle Investment Management.