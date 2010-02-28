AXA Hong Kong and Macau picks a new chief investment officer internally, succeeding Fanda Ho.
In this Friday special, we go behind the scenes to understand how a chief investment officer manages his team and handles the pressure of leadership.
In this new Friday feature, AsianInvestor presents the personal side of senior executives across the investment industry. This week, we shine the spotlight on editorial advisory board member Benjamin Deng.
The Chinese life insurer's investment chief is positive about the long-term stock performance of Chinese state-owned enterprises under a 'valuation system with Chinese characteristics'.
Leon Goldfeld of HSBC Global Asset Management (HK) believes the slow-down could be deeper than investors are currently thinking.
As it rebuilds its team in Asia, the UK firm becomes the latest private bank to relocate a top-level executive, Nick Cringle, to the region. It has also hired Manfred Liechti as head of Southeast Asia.