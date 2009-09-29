This year’s rally in Indian stocks, fuelled by optimism about the country’s new government, could encourage wider take-up of exchange-traded funds.
Rupert Walker
Hong Kong's Hospital Authority Provident Fund and conglomerate Jardine Matheson discuss how they are positioning their fixed income portfolios in light of expectations of interest rate rises.
Electronic trading is getting a boost from the take-up of integrated platforms used for cross-asset transactions, which have soared in popularity in the past year or so.
Bangladesh has a vibrant economy and expanding industrial sectors that are eager to attract foreign investment.
A secular shift in demand and supply constraints sees commodities fund manager James Govan of Barings take a positive view on the sector, despite the global equity meltdown.
DBS Private Bank appoints industry veterans Stanley Puah Soon Kwang and Tan See Wee to lead its wealth management drive in Indonesia.
Higher income expectations, healthy savings and rising aspirations will fuel consumer spending in 2011, according to a new Credit Suisse survey of seven emerging markets.
Leon Goldfeld of HSBC Global Asset Management (HK) believes the slow-down could be deeper than investors are currently thinking.
Malaysia has a good story to tell, prime minister Najib Tun Razak said in meetings with investors and media in Hong Kong yesterday.
Eng Seat Moey, DBS's head of asset-backed structured products, talks about the unique combination offered by investing in S-Reits – stable income and attractive growth.
Daiwa Securities SMBC is the latest bank to set up an enhanced electronic trading platform in Asia, despite growing criticism of dark pools.
GIC, Singapore's biggest sovereign wealth fund, says it has recovered half of last year's losses and indicates increasing allocation to alternative investments.