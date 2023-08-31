Large asset owners subscribe to Brookfield AM's Catalytic Transition Fund; Climate change can cost property industry more than $500 billion by 2050, says GIC, S&P report; Indonesia Investment Authority, AllianzGI ink private credit partnership deal; and more.
Tag : cdpq
The CDPQ's real estate arm sees immense potential in Australia's nascent build-to-rent sector, citing strong fundamentals and its critical role in addressing housing shortages.
CDPQ hires APAC infra head; Raffles Family Office names Singapore CEO; DWS appoints APAC real estate CIO; BNP Paribas AM hires in Singapore; T. Rowe Price expands in New South Wales; and more.
Super SA appoints chief executive; HKEX to welcome new chairman; Franklin Templeton gets new Japan president; ART appoints strategic board members; Linklaters names new China managing partner; and more.
CDPQ names India chair; Khazanah fills CIO vacancy; Sarawak's new SWF appoints CEO; HQ Capital opens Singapore office; Allianz GI gets Japan head; GSAM names Korea institutional clients chief; and more.
FWD group eyes stake sale after delaying IPO plans yet again; Ajlan & Bros Holding Group to forge deals with listed Chinese firms; Japan's Chikyoren hires managers for equity mandates; Temasek invests in agri-food strategy; and more.
The Canadian pension fund investor is on a mission to steer private capital towards tackling sustainable development, with the goal of turning climate action rhetoric into reality.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund makes first agritech and B2B investment in India; AustralianSuper takes step to triple private credit allocation with new partnership; US clampdown on investments in China may be undermined by US institutional investors; and more.
Leaders from major Canadian, Malaysian, and Indian pension funds discussed their strategic approaches and challenges towards ESG commitments in a rapidly evolving landscape of sustainable investments.
Leaders from major Canadian, Malaysian and Indian pension funds shared their innovative and unique approaches to navigating today's complex financial landscape in the pursuit of growth while remaining true to their mandates.
The month yielded a crop of exclusive and never-before interviewed asset owners including Hong Kong Investment Corp and The Rockefeller Foundation.
CDPQ and OTPP have no plans to return to the sector, following a pull-out earlier in the year. These moves come after a sharp acceleration in China allocations by Canada's institutional investors over the past decade.