AsianInvestor has identified 15 exceptional executives from life insurance companies operating in the region. Today, we showcase senior executives from Income Insurance and Singlife from Singapore, and Taiwan's Cathay Life Insurance.
Korea's sovereign wealth fund plans takes steps on voting rights in portfolio companies; Malaysia's EPF's investment income for 2022 drops from a year ago; Australian pension fund questions manager investment in India's Adani Group; and more.
Temasek has been named with other defendants in a US lawsuit that claims they conspired with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to defraud customers; Australian Retirement Trust plans merger with Commonwealth Bank Group Super; and more.
Hong Kong officials plan roadshow to woo wealthy families in the Middle East and Europe to set up investment offices in the city; Japan's GPIF has hired its second overseas real estate manager; Singapore's GIC extends investments in Australian logistics; and more.
Singapore's GIC is linked with KKR in a joint bid for the $5.6 billion Australia-based Ramsay Health Care buyout; Japan's GPIF is urged to tap on its $75 billion alternative investment war chest to grow start-ups in the country; Shenzhen-based insurer Funde Sino Life Insurance became the largest shareholder of National Trust; and more.
The largest life insurer in Taiwan is set to invest more in US dollar bonds as yields are on an upward trend and hedging costs are expected to fall.
The two largest life insurers in Taiwan are set to maintain stock holdings that increased in the first half, while looking to raise their exposure to US bonds in order to find more yield.
Taiwan's biggest insurer braces for challenges as it increases its exposure to foreign bonds and dividend-yielding stocks ahead of the upcoming new capital regime.
Armed with a strong capital position, Taiwan’s biggest insurer is analysing investment targets as it looks ahead to prepare for a post-pandemic market recovery.
The largest lifer in Taiwan is confident that it can buffer volatility in the equity market and will pay attention to good investment opportunities in domestic stocks.
The FSC exclusively told AsianInvestor that it intends to divide the capital structure of local insurers into two tiers. Analysts believe this will make them more prudent investors.
More insurers in Taiwan will likely follow suit in the coming years to prepare themselves for a more stringent regulatory environment.