GPIF keeps 25% allocations across four asset classes for next five years; NPS introduces new framework allowing more flexible alternative investments; UAE-backed MGX makes $2bn investment in Binance; Thailand launches $6.2bn ESG fund scheme, and more.
Tag : caresuper
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ties up with Goldman Sachs for Asia-Pacific private credit; GPIF hires 16 managers to manage local mandates; Australian super funds team up to invest in housing; KWAP makes first batch of VC investments under new strategy; and more.
Munich Re appoints Tobias Frenz as Singapore CEO; CareSuper appoints chief risk officer and chief experience officer; Sun Life names general manager for life and health in Hong Kong; Eastspring makes senior appointments; Kit Georgeos leaves AMP Capital; BNP Paribas appoints head of client development for Southeast Asia securities services; and more.
Australia's super fund industry looks set to consolidate further as small funds are under continued pressure to perform or amalgamate.