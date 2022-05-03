AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Munich Re appoints Tobias Frenz as Singapore CEO; CareSuper appoints chief risk officer and chief experience officer; Sun Life names general manager for life and health in Hong Kong; Eastspring makes senior appointments; Kit Georgeos leaves AMP Capital; BNP Paribas appoints head of client development for Southeast Asia securities services; and more.
