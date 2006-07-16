Global investors are reassessing their reliance on dollar-denominated assets as fiscal strains, tariffs and political uncertainty weigh on the currency, with Asian bonds emerging as a structural alternative.
India's inclusion in a widely tracked emerging market debt index suite will also bolster the local currency's value against the US dollar, said HDFC Pension Fund Management's Sriram Iyer.
Brandywine Global has hired Tariq Ahmad as Asia ex-Japan CEO. In his first interview in the role, he outlined the fund firm's plans to focus more on Southeast Asia and tier-two clients.
David Hoffman, fixed-income managing director at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia, discusses opportunities in credit and mortgages as the US emerges from the credit crunch.
Inflation fears triggered the May sell-off but many companies are positioned to reward investors, says Brandywine.