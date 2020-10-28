Investment chiefs at AIA Hong Kong, Chubb Life, and BOC Life embrace tighter collaboration across teams with the goal of building more resilient businesses under a new regulatory environment.
Hong Kong insurers are eyeing opportunities in risk assets and emerging markets, buoyed by prospects of a softening US dollar and limited risk of a major US recession.
Yield-hungry investors are looking to invest more in emerging market corporate bonds, which are seen recovering more slowly from the pandemic crash than those in developed markets.
Bank of China's Hong Kong life insurance business has made an internal promotion to succeed Jennifer Kwan.