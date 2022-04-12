Despite challenging market conditions, industry leaders see selective opportunities emerging as the landscape shifts between cyclical and structural changes.
From sports, China LBO to distressed PE, sky is the limit when it comes to investment for family offices. At AsianInvestor’s Asia Investment Summit, institutional investors debated whether ETFs were still useful. Here are some of the most read stories about asset owners and their investments.
Riding on the wealth growth in Asia, the alternative investment giant is looking to expand its designated private wealth solutions business to more Asian markets.
Increasing competition for deals, and the challenges posed by high interest rates, could endanger returns for some in the sector.
BlackRock announces APAC, China leadership changes; Blackstone plans to expand Singapore PE operations; Legal Super investment head departs for CIO role; Harvest Global Investments CEO steps down; M&G names new Korea real estate head; and more.
Ontario Teachers' unit makes late-stage VC investment in Indian logistics platform; Taiwan's PSPF picks investment advisor; Sumitomo Life increases stake in Singlife; Philippines' GSIS invests in renewable power player; and more.
From Brown University endowment to the world’s largest alternative manager, Joe Dowling, in an exclusive interview, explains the opportunities he sees in Asia in the new normal of quantitative tightening.
UniSuper joins Blackstone in Australian warehouse portfolio as NPS sells stake; Korean pension funds and insurers commit to European private equity behemoth; GIC scales back quantitative unit; and more.
Future Fund deputy CIO steps down; Blackstone real estate specialist departs; NZ Super CEO to leave; ART appoints risk heads; MLC Life gets CIO from parent; Fidelity names HK chief; and more.
Blackstone makes key regional hires to tap Asia's growing wealth; Sun Life regional CIO spells out challenges in ESG measurement; Temasek launches $3.6 billion decarbonisation-focused investment company GenZero; How CIOs in Hong Kong retain talent amid the brain drain; APG: Greenwashing should be punished
Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes; Manulife IM former Asia CRO joins Value Partners; Blackstone Credit hires new head of Asia Pacific origination; MUFG appoints new regional executive for Asia Pacific; Capital Group hires Southeast Asia intermediaries MD; HSBC AM appoints head of Asia multi-asset; PineBridge announces two departures; and more.
Australia’s second largest super fund has emphasised its commitment to affordable housing at the same time as a leading campaigner for affordable housing has criticised Korea’s NPS over its property investments.