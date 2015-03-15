NF Trinity is ensuring staff across its various teams gain expertise in artificial intelligence and big data analytics to bolster the family office's operations and returns.
Some retirement funds are working more with fund managers and boosting their in-house capabilities in the areas of quantitative investments and data analysis.
A wave of mutual funds employing big data-mining techniques is hitting the Chinese market, with Dacheng the new entrant. The fintech tie-ups seek to improve investment efficiency through analysis of huge data-sets.
Data-mining techniques are growing in popularity in industries around the world, but opinion is divided as to whether they can be effective tools for asset managers.