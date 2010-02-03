Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivers 7.9% annual return, exceeding targets; German funds increase Asian allocations amid US concerns; India considers tax exemptions for Saudi Arabia's PIF; and more.
Manulife wealth and asset management names new Asia head; AllianzGI appoints APAC equity CIO; AllianceBernstein appoints head of Asia institutions; Apollo opens Korea office; and more.
Apollo’s new $24.6 billion record buyout fund is likely to be followed by others, but the size of new private equity funds could lead to lower returns for limited partners.
For private equity firms in Asia – even the likes of Apollo, Carlyle and RRJ – raising money has become tougher, something that outflows from emerging markets will exacerbate.
The former Colony Capital man takes his team from Holdfast Capital to start a new business in Hong Kong for Apollo Global Management.