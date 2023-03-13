Hong Kong pension posts 8.6% return in 2024; AustralianSuper acquires 50% of $858 million warehouse portfolio; Bain Capital matches $1.76 billion Insignia bid; and more.
Tag : adia
Beyond capital, the Indonesian sovereign fund seeks operational expertise, investment capabilities, and insights into risk management and governance.
Abu Dhabi and Singapore funds in $6 billion talks for Pye-Barker stake; Korea pension fund expects $56 billion foreign inflow post-WGBI inclusion; Texas mandates China exit; IMRF commits to EQT Asia fund; and more.
Two Canadian pension funds increase bets in Indian toll roads; GPIF gets curious about crypto; ADIA plans to capitalise on western investors' desire to cut China exposure; Temasek to stay committed to ESG investing; and more.
The Indonesia Investment Authority is harnessing strategic global partnerships to close the infrastructure funding gap.
Asset owners APG and ADIA are partnering with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund to invest in the country's toll roads, with the aim of improving connectivity and inclusive growth across the developing nation.
ADIA makes investment in Indian retail chain; Kyobo Life and AXA Investment Managers extend strategic partnership with Korean joint venture firm; Malaysia’s Khazanah and Italian development bank establish investment partnership; and more.
Singapore’s state-owned investment funds have the greatest exposure to China, with a collective allocation running into billions of dollars, despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.
The Singapore and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds complete takeover of US industrial and logistics real estate business; Malaysian sovereign wealth fund spearheads green investment platform aiming to attract domestic and overseas investments; Japan's GPIF hires firm to evaluate the fair value of its infrastructure portfolio; and more.
We showcase AsianInvestor's best interviews with asset owners in April -- all of which had a distinct flavour of ESG and sustainability.
A supportive regulatory regime for renewables in India - and the country's strong growth - has put the South Asian giant firmly in the sights of the UAE's sovereign wealth fund.
With the world's attention focused on the biggest US bank failure since 2008, central banks in the region rush to reassure investors that local banking systems remain resilient. Some asset owners like NPS acknowledge they have direct investments in Silicon Valley Bank.