Despite impact funds now regularly raising $1 billion-plus and giant asset owners like ABP targeting huge impact portfolios, institutional investors are still cautious about such strategies.
Tag : abp
The world's largest asset owner sustainable investment platform hopes the move will better connect information about investee company revenues with real world outcomes.
As regulators around the world crack down, investors and consultants say they are increasing internal and external monitoring systems.
The country is taking the lead in Asia, even as difficulties finding accurate quantitative information continue to plague the sector.
The sector is set for large losses on private real estate investments this year, including those in Asia.
Investors are worried about the risk of a Marine Le Pen victory in France's upcoming election. But Brexit reveals that economics often trumps politics when it comes to asset movements.
Ronald Wuijster, head of asset allocation at Netherlands-based APG Asset Management, outlines what it would take for him to invest more significantly in the region.
The Ç190 billion institution needs a local presence to handle Asia-oriented investments.
State Street Corporation has bagged a lucrative contract with ABP to service its US and Japanese assets.