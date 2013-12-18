Investment portfolios may be able to cut their carbon exposure by using screening methods without hurting returns, suggests new research by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
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Global investors need to better assess how much exposure to get to the country as its financial markets expand. Equities and private assets in particular offer some opportunities.
Training, transparency, reliability and good stewardship can help build investors’ respect, and potentially boost the bottom line.
The state pension fund is a fierce proponent of incorporating climate change risk in its investment strategy. Others should follow suit, writes chief executive Adrian Orr.
After a boom ended badly in 2008, Korea’s fund industry is growing again, but sustainably this time. And opportunities are presenting themselves, particularly in the institutional and corporate pension markets.
After decades in the wilderness, there are long-term domestic drivers at play to suggest that Japan’s exchange-traded fund market is bouncing back and luring foreign providers.
China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia are among the countries tipped to see the fastest growth in terms of return on real estate and infrastructure assets, finds a study by EC Harris.
High valuations in the two cities, combined with emerging market concerns, have prompted the real estate manager to focus on residential property in Australia and Korea and logistics projects in Japan.
The superannuation fund aims to increase the weighting of real estate to 10% of its AUM, with global property potentially rising to 30% of its sector holdings.
Though activity has increased in Australia, Japan, Singapore and the US, strengthening economic recovery said likely to reduce companies' willingness to repurchase shares.
Changes at Axa IM, Future Fund MD departs, HK SFC re-appoints Lam, Morningstar creates strategy role, Barclays adds in research, SkyPath names exec chairman, Citi boosts in prime finance.
Agem Capital Management today announced that an offshore arm of the Mayfair, London-based advisory boutique will be at the helm of the first rounds of private placements for Endeavour Capital, the leading New-Zealand-based private equity company chaired by Neville Jordan, a globally acclaimed venture capitalist.