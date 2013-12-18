AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Unknown

Global investors need to better assess how much exposure to get to the country as its financial markets expand. Equities and private assets in particular offer some opportunities.
How offshore investors should add China assets
The state pension fund is a fierce proponent of incorporating climate change risk in its investment strategy. Others should follow suit, writes chief executive Adrian Orr.
New Zealand Super: carbon risk is under-priced
After a boom ended badly in 2008, Korea’s fund industry is growing again, but sustainably this time. And opportunities are presenting themselves, particularly in the institutional and corporate pension markets.
AI 15: Stabilising Korea’s boom and bust
After decades in the wilderness, there are long-term domestic drivers at play to suggest that Japan’s exchange-traded fund market is bouncing back and luring foreign providers.
Japan’s ETF market looks set for resurgence
China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia are among the countries tipped to see the fastest growth in terms of return on real estate and infrastructure assets, finds a study by EC Harris.
Report flags built-asset opportunities
High valuations in the two cities, combined with emerging market concerns, have prompted the real estate manager to focus on residential property in Australia and Korea and logistics projects in Japan.
LaSalle dumps HK, Singapore real estate
Though activity has increased in Australia, Japan, Singapore and the US, strengthening economic recovery said likely to reduce companies' willingness to repurchase shares.
Share buybacks to peak 2015-16: TrimTabs
Agem Capital Management today announced that an offshore arm of the Mayfair, London-based advisory boutique will be at the helm of the first rounds of private placements for Endeavour Capital, the leading New-Zealand-based private equity company chaired by Neville Jordan, a globally acclaimed venture capitalist.
Agem Capital to advise New Zealand's hottest VC in prelude to IPO