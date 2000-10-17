AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

As competition heats up in the lucrative mainland television industry, TVB finally has a trump card to show for its past patience and efforts: a cooperation pact with state-owned broadcaster CCTV is about to be sealed.
TVB: mainland door ajar
To 3G or not to 3G is the question facing many global telecos amid a slump in sentiment and valuation. But such concerns discount Hutchison WhampoaÆs massive war chest and chairman Li Ka-shingÆs record as a master asset trader.
Hutchison Whampoa: Exceptional Exceptionals