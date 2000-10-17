As competition heats up in the lucrative mainland television industry, TVB finally has a trump card to show for its past patience and efforts: a cooperation pact with state-owned broadcaster CCTV is about to be sealed.
The takeover of Merrill Lynch by HSBC is looking more and more likely.
To 3G or not to 3G is the question facing many global telecos amid a slump in sentiment and valuation. But such concerns discount Hutchison WhampoaÆs massive war chest and chairman Li Ka-shingÆs record as a master asset trader.
The IPO of CNOOC Ltd has finally gone ahead, 17 months after its first failed attempt.
The Grade A office market boom and a steady recovery of the retail sector means good news for Wharf Holdings.
Cheung Kong has applied to the Government for the auction/tender of two prime sites from the land reserve list.
Cheung Kong Infrastructure has had a busy year with numerous new investments and joint ventures.
The move lifts Bank of East Asia''s asset base above the $20 billion threshold required by Beijing for foreign banks to establish new branch offices on the mainland.
Rumours are rife that Sing Tao Holdings may be sold yet again.
Having weathered the downturn in the Hong Kong property market, Amoy Properties seems set to reap the benefits of some shrewd land acquisitions.
TVB has been granted one of five broadcasting licenses in China, which should boost company revenue and bring its plan for expansion closer to fruition.