Matthew Thomas

Joe Marsh, Christina Wang, Matthew Thomas
Schroders hires North Asia multi-asset head; NNIP hires saleswoman from Investec; JP Morgan PB's Asia equity head exits; Sequoia adds strategic development chief; Neuberger replaces Chestnut Luk; BMO Global AM loses Xie Yi; Northern Trust names Sydney head; PineBridge adds multi-asset analyst.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 9