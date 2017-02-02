Schroders hires North Asia multi-asset head; NNIP hires saleswoman from Investec; JP Morgan PB's Asia equity head exits; Sequoia adds strategic development chief; Neuberger replaces Chestnut Luk; BMO Global AM loses Xie Yi; Northern Trust names Sydney head; PineBridge adds multi-asset analyst.
Myanmar's stock market is on the cusp of opening the door to foreigners. They could be forgiven for not rushing in, despite the new exchange's best efforts.
It makes sense for Chinese regulators to restrict domestic insurance firms' aggressive moves into risk assets. Doing so should reduce market volatility and boost bond liquidity.