Will makes his long goodbye in the 36th and last instalment of RFP Diary.
Anonymous
In the penultimate episode of our RFP diary series, we find out WTF will WTF do next?
Will prepares his sure-fire interview tips for the fund executive.
Will’s assumptions about sales are tested.
Will meets an investment guru.
As he pitches a new product to the regulator, Will gets taken back to school.
Will delves into the lies that fund managers and clients tell each other.
Will investigates the world of glorified brokers – er, private bankers.
Will gets fooled by randomness.
Will dissects the asset-management population.
Will accidentally reveals what goes on inside the M&A boardroom.
Even William T Fitzgerald can learn a few new tricks.