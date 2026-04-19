Zurich fine turns investment strategy on back of energy shortage, inflation risks
With geopolitical risks and inflation fears mounting, the insurer is adopting a country-by-country approach to uncover opportunities across Asia-Pacific.
To capitalise on global volatility, Zurich is shifting away from broad regional allocations in favour of a more granular investment strategy to identify country-specific opportunities that a generalised approach could otherwise overlook.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.