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Zurich fine turns investment strategy on back of energy shortage, inflation risks

Kristina Shperlik
With geopolitical risks and inflation fears mounting, the insurer is adopting a country-by-country approach to uncover opportunities across Asia-Pacific.
Zurich fine turns investment strategy on back of energy shortage, inflation risks

To capitalise on global volatility, Zurich is shifting away from broad regional allocations in favour of a more granular investment strategy to identify country-specific opportunities that a generalised approach could otherwise overlook.

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