Why Asia’s mid-market and property credit deals are in focus
Private credit investors are carefully weighing trade-offs between yield, risk and collateral in Asia. The hunt for risk-adjusted returns is driving renewed interest in both sponsor-backed and real estate-backed lending.
Institutional investors are navigating a shifting risk-reward landscape as mid-market sponsor-backed loans compete with real estate deals for attention. Risk-adjusted returns in both segments are diverging in some markets and converging in others, prompting investors to rethink allocations across geographies and borrower types.
