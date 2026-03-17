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Uzbekistan sovereign wealth fund bridges gap for global institutional capital

Kristina Shperlik
The Uzbekistan National Investment Fund is set to list on the London and Tashkent stock exchanges, marking a historic shift from debt to equity as the Central Asian nation's liberalising economy courts global investors.
Uzbekistan sovereign wealth fund bridges gap for global institutional capital

Uzbekistan is undergoing a structural economic shift, with its sovereign wealth fund at the heart of this transformation. Established by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the National Investment Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan's portfolio includes minority stakes—between 25% and 40%—in some of the nation’s major state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

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