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Uzbek national fund kicks off ‘landmark’ IPO for Central Asian nation

Kristina Shperlik
The National Investment Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan is listing in London and Tashkent, offering the country's first international equity offering for a state entity.
Uzbek national fund kicks off &#8216;landmark&#8217; IPO for Central Asian nation

Uzbekistan’s national investment fund has launched an initial public offering slated to value it at about $1.95 billion in a “landmark transaction” for foreign investors keen to tap the country’s fast-growing economy.

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