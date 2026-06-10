AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

USISTEF eyes co-investment models to boost India-US innovation

Heather Ng
The United States-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund is exploring structured co-investment partnerships to amplify its role in India’s deep-tech ecosystem.
USISTEF eyes co-investment models to boost India-US innovation

The United States-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF) is considering broadening its scope and exploring co-investment opportunities, according to director Chaitali Bhattacharya.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.