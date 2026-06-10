USISTEF eyes co-investment models to boost India-US innovation
The United States-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund is exploring structured co-investment partnerships to amplify its role in India’s deep-tech ecosystem.
The United States-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF) is considering broadening its scope and exploring co-investment opportunities, according to director Chaitali Bhattacharya.
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