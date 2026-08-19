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Taiwan and Japan lead capital flight from Apac green funds

Kristina Shperlik
Despite regulatory advancements aimed at strengthening ESG frameworks, sustainable investment across Asia Pacific (Apac) endured heavy outflows in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, according to a report by Morningstar.
Taiwan and Japan lead capital flight from Apac green funds

Sustainable funds faced intense headwinds during the second quarter of 2026 across Apac, marked by steep redemptions concentrated in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, according to Morningstar's Global Sustainable Fund Flows in Q2 2026 report.

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