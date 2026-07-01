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Sun Life AM's Asia chief warns of private credit liquidity risk

Lucas Cacioli
As the asset class expands across the region, Benjamin Deng argues the real challenge is not asset growth but the lack of diversification and liquidity mismatch.
Sun Life AM's Asia chief warns of private credit liquidity risk

Private credit is not a bubble, but it can become a crisis if liquidity is mismanaged.

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