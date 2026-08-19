Strategists rethink active exposure as dispersion signals prove deceptive

Deciding where active management genuinely adds value now depends on stock correlation, fundamental persistence, and choosing between specialist or generalist managers.

With mega-cap tech stocks dominating index performance and shifting interest rates creating market turbulence, the widening gap between winners and losers is usually seen as a tailwind for active managers. But investors and market strategists are asking a more difficult question: is that dispersion actually creating investable opportunities or is it simply making a concentrated market look more diverse?