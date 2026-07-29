Softlogic Life uses capital strength to withstand volatility
The insurer's protection-led portfolio is insulating it from macroeconomic shocks while fuelling its regional expansion.
Softlogic Life’s protection-led portfolio, strong capital base and digital distribution strategy position it for resilient domestic growth and regional expansion despite geopolitical headwinds and rising healthcare costs.
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