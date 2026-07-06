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Shriram Life optimises asset allocation to cushion equity corrections

Kristina Shperlik
The Indian insurer implements tactical tilts and disciplined capital deployment mapping to shield its $1.72 billion portfolio from downside risks.
Shriram Life optimises asset allocation to cushion equity corrections

As global macro pressures ontinue to impact markets, India's Shriram Life is recalibrating its investment portfolio with an emphasis on defensive positioning and capital preservation.

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