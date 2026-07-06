Shriram Life optimises asset allocation to cushion equity corrections
The Indian insurer implements tactical tilts and disciplined capital deployment mapping to shield its $1.72 billion portfolio from downside risks.
As global macro pressures ontinue to impact markets, India's Shriram Life is recalibrating its investment portfolio with an emphasis on defensive positioning and capital preservation.
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