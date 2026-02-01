Retail money redraws private credit's power map
Retail and private wealth inflows into private credit are altering scale, pricing and liquidity dynamics across the asset class, forcing institutional investors to adapt.
A flow of retail capital into private credit is changing the economics of scale and influencing how managers build platforms, source deals and allocate capacity between investor channels.
