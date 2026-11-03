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Real estate and bank shortfalls fuel Apac private debt

Apac institutional investors are deploying private capital to bridge bank financing gaps, while global tech giants pour billions into digital infrastructure amid rising middle-market debt pressures, a Moody's report found.
Real estate and bank shortfalls fuel Apac private debt

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