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Raintree Family Office shifts veto power to investment committee

With $5.8 trillion worth of wealth set to transfer across Asia Pacific in the coming years, the firm is moving beyond founder-led structures and adopting a gradual, hands-off learning model for its next gen.
Raintree Family Office shifts veto power to investment committee

As family offices grow in size and complexity, many are moving beyond founder-led decision-making towards more institutional governance structures.

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