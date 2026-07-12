Raintree Family Office shifts veto power to investment committee
With $5.8 trillion worth of wealth set to transfer across Asia Pacific in the coming years, the firm is moving beyond founder-led structures and adopting a gradual, hands-off learning model for its next gen.
As family offices grow in size and complexity, many are moving beyond founder-led decision-making towards more institutional governance structures.
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