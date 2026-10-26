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QIC’s private debt platform looks for Asian investors

Lachlan Colquhoun
Queensland’s state investment manager has a distribution team in Singapore for its Australian private debt fund, which it says is increasingly attractive for Asian investors.
QIC&#8217;s private debt platform looks for Asian investors

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