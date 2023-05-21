AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : qic

AsianInvestor team
GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 21
Lucas Cacioli
As the investment landscape continues to shift, infrastructure investments in the region appear set to continue presenting opportunities for resilience and long-term success, driven by the growth of technology and the demand for renewable energy.
Oulook 2024: APAC infrastructure shows promise