Large investors are increasingly making inroads into Australia's commercial real estate debt market as banks scale back their exposure, drawn by appealing yields and robust regulatory standards.
As renewable energy adoption accelerates, energy storage is emerging as a critical investment opportunity, with global asset owners showing growing interest.
As Australia positions itself as a key player in renewable energy and critical minerals, institutional investors across the Asia Pacific will be increasingly tempted to add to their positions in this important market.
Australia is turning to foreign investors to succeed in its ambitions to become a renewable energy superpower. This comes as more institutions in the region make sustainable investments a priority.
GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Demand for infrastructure debt is experiencing a significant surge, particularly among family offices and asset owners in East Asia and Australia.
The region’s dynamic real estate investment landscape will require strategic patience, a focus on the long-term, and an openness to new market realities.
As the investment landscape continues to shift, infrastructure investments in the region appear set to continue presenting opportunities for resilience and long-term success, driven by the growth of technology and the demand for renewable energy.
The appetite of Canadian pension funds for sustainable and decarbonisation opportunities in Australian agriculture is growing, as the Alberta Investment Management Corporation secures a large-scale cattle breeding business.
Over the last three years, Australia’s agriculture and farmland have been in high demand for institutional investors in Canada searching for diversification and sustainability.
The Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor supports the creation of detailed roadmaps for investors to achieve long-term emissions targets.
The plan to make Australia a renewable energy superpower featured heavily throughout this year’s Federal Budget — which translates into opportunities to attract more capital from asset owners and the private sector.