Pension capital is available, Asia’s infrastructure problem is structural
Asian governments want pension and sovereign funds to help close a vast infrastructure gap. Global asset owners say the issue isn't appetite, but structuring projects to meet fiduciary standards and reduce capital costs.
The world will need close to $100 trillion in infrastructure investment by 2040 to meet basic requirements, according to the G20’s Global Infrastructure Outlook. At current trends, the shortfall between projected spending and what is required could reach as much as $15 trillion.
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