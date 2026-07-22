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Multi-asset investors pivot to private markets as stock-bond hedges fail

Kristina Shperlik
With equities and bonds more frequently moving in tandem, institutions are looking beyond traditional balanced frameworks, turning to liquid alternatives and real assets to drive returns.
Multi-asset investors pivot to private markets as stock-bond hedges fail

With the traditional negative correlation between equities and bonds less common amid macro uncertainties, institutional investors are changing their approach to constructing multi-asset strategies.

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