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Multi-asset investing demands agility beyond traditional portfolios

Kristina Shperlik
As stock-bond correlations change, allocators tap liquid alternatives, systematic hedging and AI infrastructure.
Multi-asset investing demands agility beyond traditional portfolios

Technological disruption and shifting asset correlations are overriding traditional business cycles, prompting multi-asset managers to look far beyond conventional asset classes. 

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