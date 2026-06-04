Market Views: Which sectors will be hit first by China’s outbound investment curbs?
Industry experts weigh in on which sectors will be hit first, and how the tightening of national security reviews will reverberate through regional markets.
China has unveiled a sweeping directive to tighten oversight of outbound investments, underscoring its intensifying technology rivalry with the US.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.