AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: Which sectors will be hit first by China’s outbound investment curbs?

Heather Ng
Industry experts weigh in on which sectors will be hit first, and how the tightening of national security reviews will reverberate through regional markets.
Market Views: Which sectors will be hit first by China&#8217;s outbound investment curbs?

China has unveiled a sweeping directive to tighten oversight of outbound investments, underscoring its intensifying technology rivalry with the US.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.