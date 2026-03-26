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Market Views: Where will investors turn in stormy markets?

Heather Ng
US–Iran tensions jolt markets as oil surges, equities slide and Asian investors scramble to shield portfolios from volatility.
Market Views: Where will investors turn in stormy markets?

Global markets have tumbled as the escalating US–Iran conflict rattled investor confidence, sparking sharp declines across equities, bonds, and commodities. Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel, amplifying fears of prolonged disruption.

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