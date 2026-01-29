Market Views: What would a major capital repatriation by Japanese investors mean for global markets?
Japan’s surging long‑term bond yields and the possibility of a flight out of US treasuries threaten to unsettle markets from Wall Street to Tokyo.
Long-dated Japanese Government Bonds hit a record high last week on worries over how tax cuts, proposed ahead of February’s election, would dent the country's already strained finances.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.