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Market Views: What are key takeaways for Asian markets after the Xi-Trump summit?

Heather Ng
The top-level meeting marks the first US presidential trip to China in nearly a decade, and signals potential shifts across Asian markets.
Market Views: What are key takeaways for Asian markets after the Xi-Trump summit?

US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Beijing last week marked the first US presidential trip to China in nearly a decade.

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