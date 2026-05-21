Market Views: What are key takeaways for Asian markets after the Xi-Trump summit?
The top-level meeting marks the first US presidential trip to China in nearly a decade, and signals potential shifts across Asian markets.
US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Beijing last week marked the first US presidential trip to China in nearly a decade.
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