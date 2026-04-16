Market Views: Is the Strait of Hormuz disruption a temporary shock or structural shift?
For Asia’s import‑dependent economies, the key question is whether this marks a passing shock or the beginning of a deeper supply chain realignment.
The intensifying US–Iran confrontation and the resulting disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have reignited volatility in global energy markets, pushing crude prices toward the $100 mark.
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