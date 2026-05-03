AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: Is the AI rally masking a structural shift in Asia?

Heather Ng
Asia’s diverging market narratives raise the question of whether the Artificial Intelligence rally is short-term hype or the start of a deeper structural shift.
Market Views: Is the AI rally masking a structural shift in Asia?

Asia’s markets are increasingly defined by two contrasting narratives.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.