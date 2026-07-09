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Market Views: How will US-Iran tension spark allocation shifts?

Heather Ng
AsianInvestor explores whether investors should seize opportunities in energy‑intensive sectors or remain defensive in safe‑haven assets.
Market Views: How will US-Iran tension spark allocation shifts?

The latest US-Iran situation and persistent geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on sentiment across Asia.

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