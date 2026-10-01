Market Views: How will the latest developments in Indonesia impact allocation strategies?

While recent leadership appointments have reassured investors of policy continuity, severe external headwinds and a fragile currency mean foreign allocators remain wary.

Investor sentiment towards Indonesia is at an inflection point. Policy continuity has received a boost following key appointments at Bank Indonesia and the finance ministry, helping strengthen confidence in the country's economic framework. Yet global macro conditions remain unforgiving, limiting appetite among foreign investors despite attractive valuations.

Asset managers told AsianInvestor where they see opportunities and risks as they reassess exposure to Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Veronique Erb, portfolio manager, emerging markets equities

RBC BlueBay