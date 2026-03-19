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Market Views: How will an Iran war-sparked helium shortage impact Asian chipmakers?

Heather Ng
Despite soaring spot prices and supply fears, the disruption to supplies of helium -- a key material in semiconductor production -- may be cushioned by high inventories, recycling efficiency, and diversified sourcing.
Market Views: How will an Iran war-sparked helium shortage impact Asian chipmakers?

Helium prices have soared since Qatar's natural gas processing was disrupted by the outbreak of the US-Iran war, with spot values for the gas doubling since the crisis began. QatarEnergy, the state-owned energy giant and the world’s second-largest LNG exporter, halted production at its 77 million tons per annum facility last week and declared force majeure on LNG shipments.

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