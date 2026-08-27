Market Views: How do Hong Kong and Singapore compete as Asia’s financial hubs?
With both cities sharpening their competitive edge, AsianInvestor asked experts how they are navigating new tax breaks, hedge fund incentives and visa tracks.
As Hong Kong and Singapore intensify their rivalry to be Asia’s leading financial hub, investors are weighing the distinct advantages each city offers global capital and asset managers.
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