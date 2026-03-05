Market Views: Could a US-Israel strike on Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz and hit Asian markets?

US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran’s movement restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz have jolted energy markets, raising oil prices and inflation risks that could sharply impact Asia’s economies and investors.

The US and Israel have carried out coordinated strikes in Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with senior military officials. In retaliation, Tehran has moved to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas exports. The move rattled energy markets, driving crude prices sharply higher and raising fears of prolonged supply disruptions.