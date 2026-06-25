AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Maharlika opts for early payout as energy crisis reshapes priorities

Lucas Cacioli
The Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund declared a one-off special dividend tied to national energy considerations as it continues to build out its investment portfolio.
Maharlika opts for early payout as energy crisis reshapes priorities

Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), the entity managing the Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund has declared a 75% dividend payout for fiscal year 2025, remitting $22.46 million (₱1.376 billion) to the National Treasury.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.