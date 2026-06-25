Maharlika opts for early payout as energy crisis reshapes priorities
The Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund declared a one-off special dividend tied to national energy considerations as it continues to build out its investment portfolio.
Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), the entity managing the Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund has declared a 75% dividend payout for fiscal year 2025, remitting $22.46 million (₱1.376 billion) to the National Treasury.
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